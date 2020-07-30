New ice cream shop to open soon in Flower Mound

A new ice cream shop has its sights set on opening up in Flower Mound in early September.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream recently opened two locations in Little Elm and Plano, and two more coming to McKinney and Flower Mound, 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 500, in front of the Kroger store at FM 2499 and 1171. Handel’s was created in 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, and it has grown to more than 50 shops in 10 states. The shops aim to provide great service, great ice cream and a great environment, said Donnie Robertson, one of the owners.

“All of the ice cream is homemade every morning,” Robertson said. “It’s small batch, with premium ingredients and unique flavors.”

The shops put a modern spin on an old school ice cream shop, Robertson said, with artisan and creative products. The owners bringing the chain to Texas plan to build quite a few more in North Texas. Another owner, Craig Moore, said they plan to have a total of 10 shops in DFW in the next 12-18 months, and as many as 60-70 total. Moore and Robertson said they are “especially excited to bring Handel’s to Flower Mound.”

“It’s an experience at Handel’s, you linger with neighbors and family and enjoy the ice cream, and we needed space for that to happen,” Moore said. “We’ll be in the core of Flower Mound. We were looking for a long time and finally landed on that spot.”

Robertson said Handel’s is “highly committed to community involvement.”

“We want each location to be connected to the local schools and neighborhoods,” Robertson said.

Click here for more information.