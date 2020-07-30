Celebrate Roanoke canceled

The city of Roanoke announced late Wednesday that it has canceled one of its biggest annual events, scheduled for this fall.

The Celebrate Roanoke festival attracts thousands to downtown Roanoke every October, but this year’s event has been canceled because of rising COVID-19 cases in Denton County and the rest of DFW, according to the city. It would not be easy to have safe and effective social distancing at the usual Celebrate Roanoke event.

The city said it will reallocate the funds dedicated to Celebrate Roanoke to its Christmas event in December “to make it bigger and better than ever.”