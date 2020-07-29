Denton County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced on Wednesday that two more Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
The deaths reported Wednesday were a Little Elm man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s who lived in the portion of Dallas that reaches into Denton County.
“As we announce two additional Denton County community members have passed due to COVID-19, we ask you to keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Each of us play a vital role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County. We ask you to wear masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.”
DCPH also announced 162 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, as well as 64 new recoveries. The death toll is now 53.
To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:
- Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
- Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
- Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results
For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.