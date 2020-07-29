Denton County reports two more COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced on Wednesday that two more Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The deaths reported Wednesday were a Little Elm man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s who lived in the portion of Dallas that reaches into Denton County.

“As we announce two additional Denton County community members have passed due to COVID-19, we ask you to keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Each of us play a vital role in slowing the spread of COVID-19 within Denton County. We ask you to wear masks, physically distance, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.”

DCPH also announced 162 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, as well as 64 new recoveries. The death toll is now 53.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact to a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data, including active case information by municipality, weekly testing totals and cases reported by day, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.