Foodie Friday: Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

It all started with Amy Doyle’s own “pie in the sky” dream of earning her culinary degree so she could open up a business making food she loves for people in her community. Amy (an avid Key Lime Pie lover) attended a baby shower a couple years ago where she had the best Key Lime Pie she’s ever tasted, from a small pie shop in Colleyville called Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. It was then she realized she could make her dream a reality by opening her own location right here in her Flower Mound community.

The Flower Mound location of Buttermilk Sky opened in early October and boy has it drawn a crowd of loyal fans already! While we were there filming, there was a constant stream of customers coming in buying large pies and their smaller 4″ pies by the tower!

Why have so many fallen in love with this pie shop already? Well, there are lots of reasons between Amy and her staff’s warm greetings and the adorable decor, but it’s most likely because everyone can taste (and smell) the care and love baked into each one of their scratch-made pies.

They currently have 6 flavors on the menu – Key Lime, Southern Custard, Pecan, Chewy Chocolate Chip, Pumpkin, and Buttermilk Sky’s signature flavor – the I-40, which is essentially a pecan pie with chocolate chips and coconut. They also have plans to soon add Granny’s Apple to the menu, just in time for the holidays!

Their pumpkin pie reminds me of my own grandmother’s special recipe. And that key lime… we understand how it could have inspired a dream!

With the holidays approaching, now is the perfect time to try out all of their flavors to decide which pie(s) should be featured at your holiday meals. And they’ll be taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies up until the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

So, whether you need a gift, a dessert for a party or shower, or you just need a little something to satisfy your sweet tooth, head to Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop right here in Flower Mound to get what you need!

*Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop in Flower Mound is located at 4610 Long Prairie Rd #120, Flower Mound TX 75028.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfRoPriiz8g&feature=emb_logo