10 residents of Frisco nursing home died this week of COVID-19

Two more residents of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco have died as a result of COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Friday, bringing the facility’s total to 10 this week.

The two were women over 80, according to DCPH, which is working with the Saddle Brook leadership to reiterate state guidance for nursing and long-term care facilities experiencing COVID-19 cases.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of these two women who passed away from COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As we go into the holiday weekend, we want to remind individuals to follow the public health recommendations of mask wearing and handwashing to protect themselves and others.”

DCPH also announced 143 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents, 100 of which are active, as well as 79 new recoveries. There are now 2,994 active cases and 13,735 total recoveries in the county. The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now 132.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Flower Mound on Tuesday at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.