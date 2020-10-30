Highland Village Police Blotter

The following incidents were provided by the Highland Village Police Department:

On Aug. 4, Highland Village police were called to a reported incident in the 3300 block of Mayfair Lane that involved a sexual assault, burglary and theft. A police spokesperson said that the case is still under investigation on Aug. 28 and more information couldn’t be released, but said that the incident occurred between two people who know each other, and it wasn’t a public safety threat.

From Aug. 4 to Aug. 28, the Highland Village Police Department investigated one harassment, two reported burglaries of vehicles and one theft of property valued between $30,000 and $150,000. One incident involved a suspect evading arrest and being found in possession of marijuana and a controlled substance. Three Class C assaults, two possessions of drug paraphernalia and another possession of a controlled substance were also investigated.

On Sept. 3, a juvenile was robbed in the 3100 block of Justin Road by a known offender with a pocket knife after agreeing on Snapchat to meet up and sell the suspect some vaping pens.

On Sept. 17, Highland Village officers responded to an unknown medical emergency call at a residence in the 200 block of Merriman Drive. During the investigation, an intoxicated subject kicked two officers and spit in the face of a third officer. The subject was arrested and charged with assault of a public servant, harassment of a public servant and resisting arrest.

From Aug. 29 to Sept. 18, Highland Village police responded to three assault cases, one theft and one burglary of a building. There was one harassment case reported in the 2600 block of Creekside Way, one terroristic threat in the 800 block of Shady Meadow Drive and a destruction of a flag in the 3200 block of Hill Drive. One person was arrested on Sept. 6 for DWI with an open container, one was arrested on Sept. 5 for possession of marijuana and one was charged on Sept. 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia.