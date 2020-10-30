High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 24, Prosper 23

Guyer rallied from 17-7 down in the first half to defeat Prosper by one point on the game’s final play.

The Wildcats actually struck first, scoring on a touchdown run from Eli Stowers, but the Eagles scored 17 unanswered points and led at halftime.

Guyer (4-1, 2-0) scored a second touchdown on a 1-yard run from Stowers early in the third quarter to cut Prosper’s lead down to three.

Michael Mayfield tied it up at 17 on a field goal for the Wildcats in the third, but a missed PAT by Prosper to regain the lead would come back to haunt them.

Stowers scored on his third touchdown run of the night in the fourth quarter to make it 24-23 Guyer at the very end of the game.

Guyer will host Braswell at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.



Marcus 56, Plano 17

Garrett Nussmeier passed for 342 yards and 4 touchdowns on Friday night, as Marcus rolled against Plano to remain unbeaten in district competition.

Marcus (5-0,2-0) led 28-7 at the end of the first half, and kept the pressure on throughout the game.

Nussmeier threw touchdown passes to Dallas Dudley, J. Michael Sturdivan, Connor Vaughn and Gabe Espinoza.

Espinoza and Caden Novarro also rushed for touchdowns in the game for the Marauders.

Walker Wells added a touchdown run for Marcus late in the third quarter, and Espinoza added a second rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Marauders.

Marcus will travel to Coppell at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Argyle 48, Kaufman 7

Argyle jumped out to a 21-7 lead on Friday night against Kaufman and never looked back, as the Eagles remain undefeated on the season.

Argyle (9-0,5-0) scored on touchdown runs from Tito Byce and Braden Baker in the first half, along with a touchdown pass from CJ Rogers.

Argyle extended its lead to 28-7 on a touchdown run from Tito Byce with 8:44 to play in the third quarter.

Byce finished the game with three rushing touchdowns.

Peyton Shoemake added a rushing touchdown of his own for the Eagles, and Argyle led 42-7 with 6:54 left to play in the fourth quarter.

Drew Snakenberg came in for Rogers and connected with Gannon Pels on a 47-yard touchdown pass to make it 48-7 in favor of Argyle, which is how the game finished out.

Argyle will travel to Wildcat Stadium at 7:30 on Nov. 6 to play Paris.

FW Nolan 50, Liberty Christian 13

Daniel Greek connected with Jalen McCoslin in the first quarter of Friday night’s game with FW Nolan, but the Warriors could not get much else going.

Liberty Christian (0-6,0-4) actually took an early lead in the game, as they have been doing several times this season, but did not score again in the first half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Greek hooked up with Kelen Moran on a 27-yard pass to make it 50-13.

A bright spot was Tye Strickland, who rushed for 142 yards in the game for the Warriors.

Liberty Christian will host Bishop Lynch at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.