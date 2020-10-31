Flower Mound library to reopen Monday

The newly expanded and renovated Flower Mound Public Library will reopen Monday, according to the town of Flower Mound.

The library, 3030 Broadmoor Lane, is expanded from 25,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet over the course of the expansion, which will include new features such as a dedicated children’s storytime and program area, quiet reading room, teen area, four additional study rooms, second multipurpose room and a digital media lab with professional-level software. The expansion also includes increased parking, reading patios and a vending area. The $12.5 million project began in May 2019, and it forced the library to close for most of October.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Thursday at 5 p.m.