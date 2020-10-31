20 Denton County residents have died this week of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Saturday that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, as the county’s deadliest week of the pandemic comes to an end.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Eagle Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Denton

A man over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

A man in his 60s who was a resident of The Colony

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of The Colony

A man over 80 who was a resident of Saddle Brook Memory Care in Frisco

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County, which includes Lantana

The countywide COVID-19 death toll is now 138, up from 118 just a week ago. More than half of the 20 deaths this week have been residents of the Saddle Brook facility, according to DCPH.

“With six additional COVID-19 deaths today, we ask for your thoughts and prayers for these community members’ families and friends,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Please continue physical distancing, wearing your masks, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently so we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH also reported 117 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 81 of which are active, as well as 76 new recoveries. There are now 3,031 active cases in the county, nearing the county’s peak of 3,094 on Aug. 1.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Flower Mound on Tuesday at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane, beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.