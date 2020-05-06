Local coronavirus update — May 6

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by people, governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Wednesday, May 6, with links for more information.

Unemployment claims by Denton County residents are still coming in by the thousands.

Denton County Public Health will host its second drive-thru coronavirus testing center Friday in Lewisville. You must pre-register, and you must meet certain requirements to be eligible.

14 new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries were confirmed among Denton County residents.

LISD is now giving kids free meals for the weekend, in addition to weekdays.

A Flower Mound woman sewed 500 face masks for area essential workers.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, uncertainty of when large gatherings will be permitted and major budgetary concerns, the city of Lewisville is cancelling all city-sponsored public events through late September.

