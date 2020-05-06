14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Denton County, and 10 patients have recovered.

There are now 418 active cases, 406 recoveries and 22 deaths from the coronavirus in the county.

DCPH held its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Saturday, and the department reported Wednesday that 178 tests were administered, resulting in 22 positive cases. DCPH will host another drive-thru testing center Friday in Lewisville.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.