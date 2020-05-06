Mother’s Day Meals 2020 (To-Go & Dine-In)

96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville, TX 76226

Order your Mother’s Day meal from the Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop online or by calling 940-241-3301. They have

2 options: a Pineapple Bourbon Glazed Ham meal or a Traditional Roasted Carved Prime Rib meal. Pickup is Friday, May 9

by 8 pm.

They’ll also have an a la carte brunch menu available for dine-in from 10 am-3 pm on Sunday, May 10.