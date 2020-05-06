Mother’s Day Meals 2020 (To-Go & Dine-In)

Here’s a roundup of some local restaurants that are offering different options for Mother’s Day meals.
Bartonville Store
96 McMakin Rd, Bartonville, TX 76226
Order your Mother’s Day meal from the Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop online or by calling 940-241-3301. They have
2 options: a Pineapple Bourbon Glazed Ham meal or a Traditional Roasted Carved Prime Rib meal. Pickup is Friday, May 9
by 8 pm.
They’ll also have an a la carte brunch menu available for dine-in from 10 am-3 pm on Sunday, May 10.
Bistecca
2300 Highland Village Rd, Lewisville, TX 75077
Bistecca is offering their well-known Mother’s Day Family Style Menu for both dine-in and pickup/delivery this year.
You can call 972-318-0515 to make a reservation or to place an order. Pickup and dine-in will be available from 10 am
-2 pm on Sunday, May 10. They will also be open from 5-8 pm that evening serving their regular menu.
Circle R Ranch
5901 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Circle R Ranch is offering a Mother’s Day Onsite Picnic as well as To-Go Orders. You can reserve a picnic table for
up to 6 people which include your meal and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as some lawn space so you can bring
a pop-up tent and your own games to play. Reservations must be made in advance and the picnic goes from 11 am
-2pm on Sunday, May 10.
Or you can order a meal to-go, which serves 4 people and will be available for pick-up from 11 am-2 pm on Sunday.
GiroPizza
3711 Justin Rd #100, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Enjoy some of Chef Franco’s cooking by dining in at GiroPizza or by ordering a meal for curbside pickup or delivery
this Mother’s Day. The Italian feast includes meatballs, lobster ravioli or ricotta and spinach agnolotti, veal parmigiana,
and a triple chocolate mousse cake.
Pre-orders must be placed by Saturday, May 9 at 3:00pm and can be picked up on Sunday, May 10 from 4-6 pm. Or you
can call 214-513-1777 to reserve a table.
Hey What’s for Dinner
How about some delicious lasagna for Mother’s Day this year? Hey What’s 4 Dinner is doing all the cooking for
you with their Meat Lovers Lasagna meal complete with a Caesar salad and fresh dinner rolls. The meal feeds 4
people for just $40 and delivery will be Sunday, May 10 between 10 am-12 pm.
Hillside Fine Grill
3140 FM407, Highland Village, TX 75077
Hillside’s Easter meals were a big hit, so we expect the same for their Mother’s Day Family Feasts. You can
choose your protein and then it comes with several family style sides. Call 469-293-1249 to place your order by
10 am Saturday, May 9.
Pickup will be Sunday, May 10 from 11 am-3 pm.
Marty B’s
2664 FM 407 E, Bartonville, TX 76226
You can place an order online for Mother’s Day Meals from Marty B’s this year. Orders must be placed by Friday,
May 8 at noon and pickup is Saturday, May 9 from 2-4 pm.
Options include: wings, smoked prime rib, beef tenderloin, boneless turkey breast, and a family style fajita dinner.
Mio Nonno
2450 Lakeside Pkwy #100, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Celebrate the mom in your life at Mio Nonno in Lakeside DFW. They will be open from 11:00am-9:00pm. Be sure
when you call to make your reservation, you mention their Mother’s Day Gift Basket!
You can also order a Mother’s Day Box for pickup which includes some delicious goodies!
Call 469-804-7472 to make your reservation or to order your box.
Rustico Grill & Wine Bar
3701 Justin Rd #150, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Rustico will be open from 11:00am-9:00pm on Mother’s Day serving up all kinds of delicious food Mom will love.
You can reserve your table online.
Or you can order a Mother’s Day Gift Basket which includes, wine, cheese, and charcuterie. Basket orders must
be placed by Friday, May 8.
Rusty Beagle Sports Grill
1301 FM407 #109, Lewisville, TX 75077
Did someone say Filet Mignon? Pre-order a Mother’s Day Meal from Rusty Beagle Sports Grill which includes two
8 oz Filet Mignon steaks wrapped in bacon, roasted brussel sprouts, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls for $55.99.
You can also add a bottle of Woodbridge Wine for $11.
Salerno’s
2250 FM407 #130, Highland Village, TX 75077
Salerno’s is taking reservations for their 5-course Mother’s Day dine-in meal which includes a meat & cheese
board, pork chops, stuffed Chicken Florentine, and cheesecake or a white chocolate mousse gondola for dessert.
Or you can pick up the 5-course meal for pick-up on Sunday, May 10 from 11 am-4 pm. Email your orders
to [email protected].
Shoal Creek Tavern
1701 Shoal Creek, Highland Village, TX 75077
Shoal Creek Tavern is offering Family Packs similar to the ones they had for Easter. You can choose between
a meal including roasted tenderloin, a seafood pack, or a breakfast pack. They’ll also have some of their famous
Godiva Chocolate Mousse Pie, cheesecake, and butterscotch creme brulee available. You can also add on mimosa kits!
Place your order by calling 972-317-2250 by Saturday, May 9 at 5 pm. You can also dine-in on Mother’s Day!
Swirl Bakery
3634 Long Prairie Rd # 100, Flower Mound, TX 75022
Swirl Bakery is offering a brunch package and dessert options for Mother’s Day. they have a Quiche Package,
a Hill Country Casserole Package, and an assortment of cookies, cakes, and pies. Call 214-513-1334 by Thursday,
May 7 to place your order.
Verf’s Grill & Tavern
2221 Justin Rd Suite 101, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Spots are quickly filling up for Verf’s Mother’s Day Brunch packages. Choose which pack best suits your mom’s
tastes, and then add on a mimosa kit to really make Mom happy! Pre-order by calling 972-317-3390.
Yellow Rose Steak & Chophouse
890 Parker Square Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Yellow Rose is offering Mother’s Day To-Go with an 8 oz prime rib steak meal with a lemon cream cake for
dessert. You can also add a Mimosa Kit, a Happy Hour Kit, a six-pack of beer, or a loaf of French bread.
Call 972-899-9820 to place your order before Thursday, May 7 and pick it up on Saturday, May 9 from 4-8 pm.