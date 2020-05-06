Corinth PD seeking help in 2017 murder investigation

The Corinth Police Department is seeking the public’s help as the investigation continues into the 2017 homicide of Amanda Clairmont, a 21-year-old local college student.

About 6 a.m. on Nov. 19, 2017, Corinth officers noticed a suspicious vehicle lodged against a fence in a vacant parking lot in the 5700 block of the Interstate 35E southbound service road. They found Clairmont’s body with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat. She was a student at the University of North Texas, studying business with a specialty in religion, and she was a makeup artist at a Nordstrom store in Frisco.

It was the first homicide in Corinth in 16 years.

Many agencies have assisted CPD in the wide-scale investigation, including the FBI, Texas Rangers and Denton County Sheriff’s Office. No arrest has been made.

And now, Corinth police are asking the public if they have any information that can help with the investigation. The department held a news conference Tuesday, about two-and-a-half years after Clairmont’s death, to make that plea.

“This young lady deserves justice, and that’s what we’re asking you to help with,” said Police Chief Jerry Garner. “A homicide is something we never, ever give up on.”

Garner said this public request for help is coming now because “we have followed up our leads to the point where we think we need to ask if somebody saw some of the things that we think we know already. We’re looking for some corroboration on that.”

Police haven’t released a lot of details about the investigation and what led to Clairmont’s death, but Garner said that Clairmont had been in the Fry Street bar area in Denton shortly before her death, and then drove to the Corinth parking lot to speak to one (or more) person in a red vehicle, just before the shooting occurred.

CPD is asking anyone who saw anything that night or has any information about the incident to contact them or Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477. If a tip leads to the arrest and conviction of someone in this cold case, a reward of up to $6,000 is available.