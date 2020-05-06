Home
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Lewisville

A medical professional wearing protective clothing administers a test to patient at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Round Rock. Photo credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Denton County Public Health will host its second drive-thru coronavirus testing center later this week in Lewisville.

DCPH will provide the free tests from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall, 2401 South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. Community members must call to pre-register at 940-349-2585.

To be eligible for the tests, you must have had COVID-19 symptoms within the last seven days or be a first responder, healthcare worker, long-term care facility staff member or a public transportation worker. If you are one of those essential workers, bring proof of employment to the testing center.

Test results will be provided within five to seven days.

Click here for more information about Denton County drive-thru testing.

