Drive-thru COVID-19 testing coming to Lewisville

Denton County Public Health will host its second drive-thru coronavirus testing center later this week in Lewisville.

DCPH will provide the free tests from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall, 2401 South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. Community members must call to pre-register at 940-349-2585.

To be eligible for the tests, you must have had COVID-19 symptoms within the last seven days or be a first responder, healthcare worker, long-term care facility staff member or a public transportation worker. If you are one of those essential workers, bring proof of employment to the testing center.

Test results will be provided within five to seven days.

