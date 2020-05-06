Lewisville ISD now offering free weekend meals, too

Lewisville ISD is now giving students free meals for the weekend, in addition to weekdays.

The district, like many in the area, began distributing free meals to local kids when schools were closed — due to the coronavirus pandemic — immediately after spring break in March. On Fridays, beginning last week, kids are now receiving breakfast and lunch for Saturdays and Sundays.

Drive-thru meal pickups are at 14 locations throughout the district and are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Any child 18 and under is eligible.

Click here for more information about LISD’s meal distribution program, including location and FAQs.