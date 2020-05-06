Sheriff’s Office investigating damage to Lantana golf course

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information as it investigates extensive damage to several putting greens at the Lantana Golf Course.

The damage occurred late on April 27 or in the early morning hours of April 28, according to a DCSO news release. The sheriff’s office is seeking information about who may be responsible for the damage.

If you have any information about it, contact Investigator Anthony Dodson at 940-349-1694 or [email protected], or contact Denton County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-388-TIPS.

It’s unknown if the damage is related to controversy about the forced closure of golf courses under Denton County’s stay-at-home order earlier this spring. Some local golf clubs, including Lantana’s, thought they could remain open under the order but they were told they had to close.

Many residents spoke out against that decision because it’s easy to abide by social distancing guidelines on the golf course. However, there were still contact and cross-contamination concerns over players touching the pins and holes on each green, shared golf carts and whether golf clubhouse employees could safely work and maintain social distancing.

After hearing from the Texas Attorney General’s office, the county revised its order to allow golf, but under strict guidelines to eliminate those concerns.