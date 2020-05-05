Local coronavirus update — May 5

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by people, governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, May 5, with links for more information.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that barber shops and hair and nail salons can reopen Friday and gyms can reopen in mid-May, provided they follow several restrictions.

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 26 new cases of COVID-10 have been confirmed in the county, including residents of Highland Village, Lewisville and Roanoke.

The Denton Police Department is reporting an increase in drivers traveling at extremely high speeds because of lighter traffic caused by the pandemic. An officer pulled over a driver who was going 126 mph on I-35E recently.

Highland Village will begin reopening city facilities and amenities later this month.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the uncertainty of when restrictions will be lifted on large-scale gatherings, and major budgetary concerns, the City of Lewisville is cancelling all city-sponsored public events through late September.

Grande Communications is extending its commitments through June 30 to ensure business and residential customers remain connected to the internet during the pandemic.

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.