Local coronavirus update — May 5

Criteria for testing suspected coronavirus cases has been difficult to meet in the state. Photo credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by people, governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, May 5, with links for more information.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that barber shops and hair and nail salons can reopen Friday and gyms can reopen in mid-May, provided they follow several restrictions.

Texas salons can reopen Friday, gyms in mid-May

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 26 new cases of COVID-10 have been confirmed in the county, including residents of Highland Village, Lewisville and Roanoke.

26 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries confirmed in Denton County

The Denton Police Department is reporting an increase in drivers traveling at extremely high speeds because of lighter traffic caused by the pandemic. An officer pulled over a driver who was going 126 mph on I-35E recently.

Denton PD seeing increase in extreme high speeds

Highland Village will begin reopening city facilities and amenities later this month.

Highland Village to reopen facilities

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the uncertainty of when restrictions will be lifted on large-scale gatherings, and major budgetary concerns, the City of Lewisville is cancelling all city-sponsored public events through late September.

Lewisville cancels all public events through late September

Grande Communications is extending its commitments through June 30 to ensure business and residential customers remain connected to the internet during the pandemic.

Grande Communications extends COVID-19 response policies

For our other coronavirus-related news stories on other days, click here.

For more information about the coronavirus, how it spreads and what to do if you develop symptoms, click here.

