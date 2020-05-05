26 new COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday that 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county.

DCPH also announced four newly recovered coronavirus cases within the county. There are now 414 active cases in the county and 396 recoveries, with the death toll remaining at 22.

Among the new cases are one resident of Highland Village, seven people from Lewisville and three from Roanoke.

DCPH will provide another free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the Dillard’s Parking lot at Music City Mall, 2401 S. Stemmons Fwy in Lewisville. Community members must call to pre-register for free testing at 940-349-2585.

For additional information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers including eligibility requirements, visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.