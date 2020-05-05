Highland Village to reopen facilities

The city of Highland Village will begin reopening city facilities and amenities, beginning May 18, following Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased reopening plan announced last week.

Highland Village’s Disaster Declaration is in effect until May 13 and prohibits:

Community gatherings of 50 or more people at an indoor or outdoor event

Recreational gatherings of 10 or more people at an indoor or outdoor event

Issuance of Peddler and Solicitor permits

The dates listed below are according to a news release from the city, and they’re subject to change based on further state mandates.

Now Open:

K-9 Kastle Dog Park

Tennis Courts

Monday, May 18:

Playgrounds and Restrooms

City Hall, Animal Services, Municipal Court, Police Department, The Robert & Lee DuVall Center (no facility rental)

Monday, June 15

Senior All-Star Programming

Monday, July 6

Kids Kamp – The City of Highland Village has determined Kids Kamp will be held from July 6 through July 31. In efforts to contact all participants who have already registered for camp, registration will be temporarily closed until Sunday, May 10. The Parks and Recreation Department began contacting all registered participants on Monday to reschedule or refund their reservations for camp. Registration for camp will reopen on May 11.