Local coronavirus update — April 21

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Tuesday, April 21, with links for more information.

Denton County Public Health reported one more Denton County resident has died from COVID-19, and 21 more cases have been confirmed.

Flower Mound Town Council extended its disaster declaration through May 18.

Denton County says it will align with the Governor’s executive orders regarding stay-at-home restrictions and business re-openings.

Flower Mound canceled its annual Fourth of July festival, Independence Fest.

