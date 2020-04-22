Denton, United Way launch expansion of COVID-19 resources

On Tuesday, the city of Denton and United Way of Denton County launched an expansion of the United Way Information and Referral program to provide more resources to residents and businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So many of our residents and local businesses are struggling and, at times, accessing the myriad of funding and tools provided by various levels of government can be daunting” said Denton Mayor Chris Watts. “Our community needs a trusted partner to help show them the way forward.”

The program expansion is intended to give the community a helping hand as they navigate the different — and often confusing — pathways, programs and agencies that may be involved in accessing beneficial funding and resources, according to a news release from UWDC. In addition to in-kind resources, the city of Denton will provide a direct funding contribution of up to $50,000 to United Way of Denton County for the administration of the program.

Under the expanded Information and Referral program, United Way of Denton County will act as a one stop shop for questions regarding what federal, state, and local resources are available to help individuals and businesses weather the effects of the pandemic. Once contacted, United Way will directly provide community members with information and guidance relating to unemployment benefits, CARES Act programs, and more. For more challenging questions or concerns, such as those of a complex financial or legal nature, United Way will draw on its vast network of professionals to advise the client.

“Together with the support of the city of Denton, we will ensure the residents of Denton County know how to access the vast array of resources implemented at the federal, state, and local levels to assist them,” said Gary Henderson, President and CEO of United Way of Denton County. “Getting individuals and businesses help quickly will lay the foundation for economic recovery for our community as a whole.”

To access the program, community members may contact United Way of Denton County at 940-566-2688, [email protected] or online.