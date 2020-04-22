TxDOT may hold public hearing about Hwy 114 project

The Texas Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing about its plans to improve Hwy 114 in southern Denton County — if enough residents request it.

TxDOT is proposing to improve and widen Hwy 114 from east of I-35W to west of Hwy 377, according to a TxDOT news release. The proposed improvements include constructing a new six-lane rural freeway with two- to three-lane frontage roads in each direction and ramps.

There are two cross streets within the project limits. At Cleveland Gibbs Road/Dale Earnhardt Way, the mainlanes will cross with an overpass and the Litsey Road/Briarwick Parkway interchange will be an underpass. The proposed project includes constructing six 12-foot wide mainlanes and reconstructing four to six 12-foot wide frontage road lanes with 4-foot inside and 10-foot outside shoulders. The mainlanes will be divided with a concrete barrier along the centerline. The existing right-of-way width along Hwy 114 varies from 420 to 500 feet in width, and along Dale Earnhardt Way, the width is 80 feet.

Any interested residents may submit a written request for a public hearing on this project. A hearing will be held if ten or more individuals submit timely written requests for a hearing, or if an agency with jurisdiction over the project submits a timely written request for a hearing that is supported by reasons why a hearing will be helpful.

All hearing requests and comments must be received on or before May 6, 2020. Written hearing requests and comments may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District Office, 4777 E. Highway 80, Mesquite, TX 75150, or by email to [email protected]

The proposed project would involve construction in wetlands and an action in a floodplain. Any environmental documentation or studies, maps and drawings showing the project location and design, tentative construction schedules and other information regarding the proposed project are available by calling 214-320-4480 or online at www.txdot.gov and www.keepitmovingdallas.com. If you have any general questions or concerns regarding the proposed project, contact Nelson Underwood, P.E., TxDOT Project Manager, at 214-320-6628 or [email protected]