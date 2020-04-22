Local students awarded corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships

On Wednesday, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation released the names of the first group of winners in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Many local students are among the approximately 1,000 distinguished high school seniors have won corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship awards financed by about 160 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations, according to a NMSC news release.

Listed below are the local students and the scholarships they received:

Shreya R. Lungam, Flower Mound High School: Walgreen Co. Scholarship

Travis D. McFarling, Flower Mound High School: Jerry R. Junkins Memorial Scholarship

Raashi Mohan, Flower Mound High School: AmerisourceBergen Corporation Scholarship

Elizabeth B. Roeling, Flower Mound High School: Boeing Scholarship

Emily J. Su, Flower Mound High School: Northrop Grumman Scholarship

Savannah K. DeCrow, Marcus High School, McGraw-Hill Education Scholarship

Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria of their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for Finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.

Most of these awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000. Recipients can use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university of their choice.