Flower Mound cancels Independence Fest

The town of Flower Mound has canceled its annual Independence Fest event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The town made the decision because there is uncertainty about how the pandemic will affect large festivals, uncertainty about what the economic and social restrictions will be in July and what the financial impact of the current and future restrictions will have on the town.

“We’re disappointed we will not be able to host Independence Fest this year,” said Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos. “Every year, I look forward to seeing the community come together to celebrate July Fourth. However, due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation in Texas at the moment and how long it will affect large events, we need to make the call now in order to recuperate as much of our costs associated with hosting it as possible.”

By canceling the event in April, the town is able to save more than $220,000, not including staff overtime, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. The town is estimated to lose roughly $2.8 million in revenue due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been forced to take measures to balance the anticipated financial loss.

“We do have some good news, the town was able to re-book this year’s headliner, the Josh Abbott Band, for 2021 without penalty and all of our Independence Fest suppliers, vendors and musical acts have been very understanding and flexible,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Jennings. “We look forward to holding the biggest and best Independence Fest Flower Mound has ever seen in 2021.”

Flower Mound Mayor Steve Dixon released the following statement:

“The Town Council and I want to open Flower Mound back up to business as soon as possible. However, we are required to follow County and State mandates. The only additional restriction outside of current State and County mandates in the Town of Flower Mound’s declaration is the suspension of solicitor permits.

As stated during the April 20 Town Council meeting, Town staff estimate a revenue loss of approximately $2.8 million and have already begun cost-cutting measures.

As Governor Abbott and Judge Eads implement changes to start re-opening Texas, we will follow suit with changes to the Town’s order. I am hopeful we can end the disaster declaration prior to its May 18 expiration date while also continuing to keep our residents safe.”