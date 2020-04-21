Denton County to follow Governor’s COVID-19 orders

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday acknowledged that Gov. Greg Abbott’s coronavirus-related executive orders shall supersede any local conflicting order issued in response to the COVD-19 disaster, and that local officials shall not impose restrictions inconsistent with the Governor’s orders.

The Disaster Declaration and Executive Order approved by Denton County Commissioners Court on April 14 shall remain in effect. The latest Executive Orders by Abbott can be found here, and the Texas Department of State Health Services requirements can be found here.

“Our actions today keeps us congruent with the state directive for reopening the economy,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The most recent orders by Gov. Abbott do stand as statewide directives. The county cannot reopen the economy with stricter measures than what the statewide order allows.

“We are aware of the concerns that allowing businesses to reopen could lead to a potential increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. We will be diligently working to educate the public about the need to continue practicing social distancing measures and to suggest the wearing of face coverings when going to work or visiting a retail establishment. It is important that everyone continue to practice good judgment and best practices as we begin to reopen the economy. We are not out of the woods on the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Denton County is continuing to work with the state to increase the number of available testing supplies, especially as businesses begin to reopen and mobility increases.

“We understand from our state partners that this is a statewide priority,” Eads said. “We will continue to communicate with the public as soon as additional testing sites are available within the county.”