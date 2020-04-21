18th Denton County resident dies of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Tuesday one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide coronavirus-related death total to 18.

The patient, a male in his 60s from Lewisville, was a previously reported hospitalized, local transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County, according to a DCPH news release.



DCPH also announced 21 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the cumulative, countywide total to 619 confirmed cases. DCPH announced nine newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. There are now 343 active cases and 258 recoveries.

Among the new cases are two residents of Flower Mound, one patient from Highland Village, one from Bartonville, one from Northlake and one from southwest unincorporated Denton County, which includes Lantana.

Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/ COVIDstats for local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts, and city and zip code data. Visit www.dentoncounty.gov/ COVID19 for COVID-19 health and safety information.