A popular burger chain is just about ready to make its Texas debut in Denton County.

White Castle is set to open its first Texas restaurant in The Colony on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the popular burger chain.

It will be located at Grandscape, at the corner of Grandscape Blvd. and Destination Drive.

White Castle’s Texas debut, which is 105 years in the making, will give southern Denton County burger enthusiasts a taste of the chain’s well-known burger sliders.

“It’s time, Texas,” said the brand in a post to social media. “Your first White Castle is finally arriving. Join us in celebrating the grand opening at Grandscape in The Colony.”

The small burger sliders with square meat patties and steamed onions are often ordered in bunches.

When White Castle first announced its intent to open a restaurant at Grandscape, it expected to open in summer 2026. A little later than anticipated, but the chain said it will still bring up to 100 jobs to the area.

“White Castle has been creating memorable moments with our iconic hot and tasty Sliders for more than a century, and today, we are reaching a new milestone as we prepare to bring that Crave to Texas for the very first time,” said Lisa Ingram, CEO of White Castle and a member of the founding family’s fourth generation in a previous statement. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting location than Grandscape in The Colony for our debut in the Lone Star State and we can’t wait to welcome new Cravers into the White Castle family.”

The project broke ground in June.