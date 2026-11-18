A holiday favorite has returned to offer southern Denton County shoppers a variety of sweet treats.

See’s Candies reopened its popup shop at The Shops at Highland Village in early November.

It will be located in Suite 130, next to Sunglasses Hut.

According to See’s, the popup will remain open at The Shops until Thursday, Dec. 24.

The popup will offer See’s famous chocolates and other treats, like peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, nuts chews, truffles, Lollypops, stocking stuffers and more.

“We’re always excited for the opportunity to bring the See’s experience to more communities, especially during the holiday season,” said Pat Egan, president & CEO of See’s Candies. “As we celebrate 105 years of bringing joy to our customers, we look forward to continuing that tradition through these seasonal pop-ups and making the holidays a little sweeter for everyone who visits.”

Founded by Charles See and his mother Mary in 1921, See’s Candies is an American manufacturer and distributor of premium handmade chocolate and candy treats. See’s continues to follow Mary’s original recipes made with the finest, freshest ingredients. Customers can choose from over 100 different candies and chocolates at their iconic black-and-white checkered pop-up shop.

See’s also popped up at The Shops in 2024.