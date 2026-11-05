Argyle eyes start of construction on new $8.5 million law enforcement center

Argyle’s plans for a new law enforcement center is one step closer to coming to fruition.

The town selected Crossland Construction out of 13 firms at its Oct. 19 Monday to build the new police department building, and announced construction is expected to start July 2027.

Argyle approved $8.5 million toward the project, which will be named the Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center after a former Argyle mayor, and is expected to be completed in summer 2028.

“The Council is strongly committed to delivering to our police officers a building that meets the modern demands of police work,” said Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt. “In the past few months, we’ve completed our planning study, hired our project engineer, hired our building architect, issued [financing for] the building without a tax rate increase, bought the land and selected the construction company.”

The town announced the site of the center Thursday afternoon, which will be on 3.7 acres at the southwest corner of Hwy 377 and Harpole Road.

According to a press release from the town, the location was chosen to emphasize the hometown character of the Argyle Police Department – providing a properly-sized building while saving some trees and vowing to plant more.

The town took into account the cost of officers and the ability for personnel to access many areas of the town when deciding on the site and the plans for the building, which was purchased for $907,000.

“Too many police buildings are sterile commercial structures, Argyle’s should be consistent with our ranch and rural roots,” said Argyle Town Manager Mike Sims. “Our building will carry out the Council’s vision of ‘preserving our small-town character and natural beauty.’ This building will be a welcome home to our officers and a welcome front door to our citizens.”

According to town documents from Crossland, the building is expected to cost about $6.5 million, with the rest of the budget expected to go toward site improvements.

Crossland has also constructed a police department and fire station for Little Elm, which they came in about $500,000 under budget, and the Melissa public safety campus, which they finished about $100,000 under budget.

The company also built a station for the Denton County Emergency Services District, a fleet maintenance center for Lewisville PD and helped with the Flower Mound Fire Station No. 6 that is currently under construction in Canyon Falls.

Zach Smith introduced himself at the meeting as the project manager in charge of the Moser Law Enforcement Center.

He is from southern Denton County and brings seven years of experience to the project, including work on the new Justin Fire Station No. 2.

The new law enforcement center will be a major upgrade for Argyle PD.

“This building represents an investment in the current and future men and women of this department and will allow us to continue the first-class service we strive to provide to our community,” said Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson.

When Argyle’s Town Hall moved in 2010 to its current location on Denton Street, Argyle PD was left as the sole occupant at its building along Hwy 377.

According to town documents, the next step in the process is for Town Manager Mike Sims and the town attorney to finalize the contract with Crossland.

The final contract is expected to be brought before council for approval at its Nov. 16 meeting.

Argyle had previously purchased about six acres of land along FM 407 to build a new Town Hall and Law Enforcement Center, but pivoted to separating the two entities to better serve the police department’s needs and the town’s plans for a walkable downtown area.