New church in Flower Mound plans series of events ahead of first services

A church plant is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner and a preview service before it officially launches its own congregation.

Greater Love Community Church, a plant of RockPointe Church in Flower Mound, will host a Thanksgiving dinner Saturday to honor those who serve the community.

The dinner, which starts at 6 p.m. at the RockPointe Church West Point Building in Flower Mound, aims to give thanks to first responders, essential workers and others who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

Anyone interested in attending can register for the event via the registration code.

“We see you. We recognize the incredible dedication, sacrifice and selfless love you pour into our community every single day,” said Greater Love Community Church in a press release. “The work you do, the moments you answer the call, requires a depth of care that inspires us all.”

The event is one of a few Greater Love Community Church has lined up before it officially launches in 2027.

According to the congregation, there will be a preview service on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the RockPointe campus.

The first official services will be held at the RockPointe Church building starting Saturday, March 20, 2027 from 6-7:30 p.m.

“As we prepare for our official launch, our first act of service, is dedicated entirely to you,” said the church. “Before we open our doors, we want the incredible privilege of honoring you, lifting you up in prayer and sharing a meal with you and your loved ones.”

To learn more about Greater Love Community Church, email [email protected] or the church’s website.