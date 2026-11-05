Denton County party leaders assess election shake-up

Tuesday’s election delivered a wake-up call to Republicans in reliably red Denton County, handing the party six losses and leaving its leaders regrouping as Democrats celebrated a breakthrough across Texas.

Republicans won 14 contested races and 20 uncontested races in the contests tracked by the Denton County Republican Party, Chair Melinda Preston said. But unusually close margins in contested races and Democratic gains underscored a more competitive political landscape.

The local results accompanied a statewide Democratic surge that included James Talarico’s U.S. Senate victory, the defeats of Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Democrats taking control of the Texas House for the first time in more than two decades.

In the aftermath, Denton County’s party chairs offered sharply different explanations for the outcome and what comes next.

Preston called the Republican losses heartbreaking but urged supporters to remain engaged.

“I know many Texans are shocked, saddened, and disappointed by the losses of Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick and other members of our Republican leadership team. These are heartbreaking results, but I want to remind everyone that there is still hope for our great state of Texas!

“While we celebrate our victories, we must also recognize that Tuesday night’s election was a wake-up call for Republicans across Texas,” Preston said in a statement.

“We must learn from our losses, build on our victories, and work harder than ever to restore Republican leadership across Texas.”

Denton County Democratic Party Chair Delia Parker Mims described the results as a political pendulum swinging back after voters grew weary of Republican policies and economic pressures.

“What happened in this election cycle is quite simple, the pendulum reached its peak,” Mims said in a statement.

Mims argued that Republican positions on voting rights, religion in government, public education and redistricting had become too extreme for many Texans. She also cited frustration with Project 2025, affordability and access to opportunities.

“I could lament on culture war fatigue being the factor that caused the pendulum to reach its peak, but I don’t truly believe social issues alone would cause it to peak,” Mims said.

She blamed President Donald Trump’s economic policies for increasing pressure on households and motivating voters to seek change.

“Trump and his policies motivated voters to NEED change,” she said.

Mims also credited the county Democratic Party’s organizing efforts, saying the party had learned from previous elections and built a strategy around identifying, engaging and exciting voters.

“We also stay focused and united in our mission to increase Democratic turnout,” she said.

“This election cycle opportunity and preparation collided.”

Preston, meanwhile, thanked Republican candidates, precinct chairs, volunteers, election workers and campaign teams for their work, including knocking on doors, making calls and sending text messages.

“You are the heart of the Denton County Republican Party,” she said. “Your dedication, sacrifice, and willingness to serve will never be forgotten.”

She also encouraged supporters to draw strength from their faith.

“As people of faith, we must remember that our hope does not rest in any politician or election,” Preston said. “Our hope rests in the Lord. He is still on the throne, and He is still faithful.”

Despite their different assessments, both chairs emphasized the importance of continued political engagement.

“Texans do not give up. We do not back down, and we certainly do not quit when things get tough. There is too much at stake for our children, our grandchildren, and future generations. This election may have been a setback, but it is not the end of our story,” Preston said.

Mims said Democratic organizing helped accelerate a shift she believed was inevitable.

“In a democracy, voters are the gravity which causes the pendulum to swing,” she said.