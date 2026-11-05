Lewisville ISD names new principal for Lamar Middle School in Flower Mound

A familiar face will make his return to Lamar Middle School as the campus’s next principal.

Nathan Hawes will be the next principal of Lamar Middle School in Flower Mound, Lewisville ISD announced Monday.

Hawes returns to Lamar Middle School after serving as an associate principal at Lewisville High School.

“Coming back to Lamar feels like coming home,” said Hawes. “I am honored to serve as its next principal and look forward to working alongside the incredible Lamar students, staff and families to continue to achieve great things.”

According to Lewisville ISD, Hawes began his career in 2001 at Lewisville High School as a coach and science teacher. He later served as a strategic design coach before moving into administration as assistant principal at Lamar Middle School in 2015.

Now, with 25 years of experience in public education all in LISD, he will return as the head of Lamar.

The district commended him for his commitment to student growth, staff support and community connection.

“We are thrilled for Mr. Hawes to step into the role of principal at Lamar Middle School,” said LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp. “He is a proven student-centered leader with an unwavering commitment to building strong relationships with students, staff and families.”

Hawes earned both his Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and Master in Educational Leadership from Abilene Christian University. He was named a finalist for LISD Assistant Principal of the Year in 2023.