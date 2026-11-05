Chronic lower back pain sufferers have new treatment option with basivertebral nerve ablation

Most people experience lower back pain at some point in their lives, and if that pain is unrelenting for months and even years, it’s not uncommon to turn to medication, physical therapy, or even steroid injections. But too often, those traditional steps don’t provide lasting relief. This is where basivertebral nerve ablation can be a difference-maker.

While the name of the procedure sounds and looks fancy, Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson at the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville say the concept behind it is relatively straightforward:

Target an often-overlooked nerve located deep inside the spine and turn off its ability to transmit or cause pain.

“This nerve often causes a deep, aching pain in the middle of the back, particularly when you bend forward,” Dr. Broadnax said. “Until now, we haven’t had a way to treat it directly. This is an exciting way to get to the bottom of it.”

Dr. Anderson agreed. “The best part is that the procedure is minimally invasive and considered outpatient.

The procedure uses X-ray-guided imaging to locate the nerve. Your pain specialist will then make a very tiny incision and direct a radiofrequency probe to where the basivertebral nerve is located. Heat is applied for about seven to 15 minutes to damage the nerve permanently.

In many cases, a patient who has experienced pain for years can quickly reclaim the life they deserve.

“Once the nerve is damaged, it generally doesn’t grow back,” Dr. Broadnax said. “The results have been fantastic, so much so that many insurance companies have stepped up to cover the treatment when it’s clear a patient needs it.”

To learn more about the Advanced Pain Institute of Texas, visit apitexas.com or call 972-866-4246.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)

