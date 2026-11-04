Argyle High School band brings home gold at UIL State marching competition

After a band season consisting of early mornings, late nights and a lot of practice, Argyle High School marched home from San Antonio victorious, adding another state title to the trophy case.

The Pride of Argyle High won its ninth state title at the 2026 UIL State Marching Band Tuesday afternoon.

It’s the program’s first title since 2021 and the first for the program in class 5A. According to the district, the Argyle High Band has now won a state championship in marching band in four different classifications.

“Make that NINE championships for this incredible program,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “I love these road trips… congratulations to all.”

Argyle finished in second place in the preliminary round, but finished atop the podium when it mattered.

With a performance of “Theia’s Light,” under Band Director Jason Bird, the Eagles finished first out of 12 teams in the final. Lone Star High School and Lebanon Trail High School of Frisco ISD finishing in second and third, respectively.

5A competition wrapped up Tuesday afternoon, but other southern Denton County schools could bring home some hardware in the 6A division.

Marcus High School, Flower Mound High School and Hebron High School will all represent Lewisville ISD when 6A competition kicks off Monday.