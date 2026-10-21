Argyle eyes start of construction on new law enforcement center

Argyle’s plans for a new law enforcement center is one step closer to coming to fruition.

The town selected Crossland Construction out of 13 firms at its meeting Monday to build the new police department building, and announced construction is expected to start July 2027.

Argyle approved $8.5 million toward the project, which will be named the Donald G. Moser Law Enforcement Center after a former Argyle mayor.

According to town documents from Crossland, the building is expected to cost about $6.5 million, with the rest of the budget expected to go toward site improvements.

Crossland has also constructed a police department and fire station for Little Elm, which they came in about $500,000 under budget, and the Melissa public safety campus, which they finished about $100,000 under budget.

The company also built a station for the Denton County Emergency Services District, a fleet maintenance center for Lewisville PD and helped with the Flower Mound Fire Station No. 6 that is currently under construction in Canyon Falls.

Zach Smith introduced himself at the meeting as the project manager in charge of the Moser Law Enforcement Center.

He is from southern Denton County and brings seven years of experience to the project, including work on the new Justin Fire Station No. 2.

The new law enforcement center will be a major upgrade for Argyle PD.

When Argyle’s Town Hall moved in 2010 to its current location on Denton Street, Argyle PD was left as the sole occupant at its building along Hwy 377.

According to town documents, the next step in the process is for Town Manager Mike Sims and the town attorney to finalize the contract with Crossland.

The final contract is expected to be brought before council for approval at its Nov. 16 meeting.