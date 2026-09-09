Patterson announces ‘Charlie Kirk Act’ to target politically motivated murders

State Rep. Jared Patterson announced plans Wednesday to file legislation that would make politically motivated murder a capital offense in Texas.

Patterson, R-Frisco, said he plans to file the “Charlie Kirk Act” during the 90th Texas Legislature in 2027. The proposal would amend Section 19.03 of the Texas Penal Code to classify a murder committed in furtherance of political violence as capital murder.

The announcement comes one year after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated. In announcing the legislation, Patterson also cited other acts of political violence, including the 2017 shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise and other Republicans at a congressional baseball practice and assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.

“Charlie Kirk believed political disagreements should be fought with ideas, debate and more speech — not violence,” Patterson said. “The Charlie Kirk Act will honor Charlie’s life and legacy by ensuring those who use murder as a weapon to advance a political cause face the most serious consequences available under Texas law.”

Patterson said the proposed law would apply regardless of the victim’s or perpetrator’s political ideology.

“Violence can never become an acceptable substitute for debate in America,” he said.

The legislation has not yet been filed, so the complete bill language and how Texas law would define a murder committed “in furtherance of political violence” are not yet available.

Patterson is serving his fourth term representing Texas House District 106, which includes portions of Denton County. He chairs the House Committee on Local & Consent Calendars and serves on the Transportation and Licensing & Administrative Procedures committees and the Subcommittee on Transportation Funding.