Highland Village City Update – September 2026

The transition to the new school year seems to be going smoothly. Despite the heat, we do have many of our youth traveling to school on our sidewalks, streets, and trails. I cannot stress enough how important it is for parents to teach their child the rules of the road. Whether they are walking, riding a bike, a scooter, or another micro-mobility device, safety and courtesy should be their focus.

The City’s Micro-mobility ordinance requires those under 18 to wear a helmet, ride one rider per device, walk the device through crosswalks, not use phones, earbuds, or headphones while riding, and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians. Our School Resource Officers provided training at all Highland Village schools to educate everyone on the ordinance’s rules. The department has moved to enforcement. Avoid a citation and a fine, and ensure your kids know and follow the rules. As drivers, we all need to be diligent in watching for kids on micro-mobility devices.

We are also seeing more and more e-motorcycles. There is a difference between an e-bike and an e-motorcycle. Electric bikes have fully operational pedals, a motor under 750 watts, a top speed of 28 mph, and they can be ridden on trails and bike lanes. On the other hand, electric motorcycles do not have pedals; they travel at much higher speeds, and riders must have a driver’s license, registration, and insurance; they are not allowed on bike lanes or our trails. Additionally, e-motorcycles are treated the same as gas-powered motorcycles under the law.

The City begins the new fiscal year in October. Staff has spent the summer months preparing and presenting the budget to Council. In September, we will hold public hearings and vote on the proposed budget. The proposed tax rate is the Voter Approved rate of $.528541, which is an increase over last year’s tax rate of $0.500984 and does not require calling an election to approve the rate. This year marks a transition we have been anticipating. Many cities across Texas are experiencing a changing financial landscape. Rising costs, state-imposed limits on local revenue growth, and the realities of being a mature, nearly built-out community framed our budget discussions and future financial planning. As a Council, we are balancing providing core City services along with maintaining the exceptional quality of life, outstanding public safety, beautiful parks, and well-maintained infrastructure that make Highland Village one of the most desirable places to live. The City Manager’s Recommended Budget is available on the City website and the public hearing is set for Sunday, Sept. 15. Detailed information about the budget and how we are planning for the future can be found at highlandvillage.org/Budget.

Celebrate the season, and hopefully cooler weather, at our first annual Village Fest. Mark your calendar and bring the whole family to Doubletree Ranch Park on Oct. 17 for delicious food and pumpkin spice vibes. Show off your best moves while grooving to Le Freak, “The Greatest Disco Band in the World.” This free event features food and drink vendors, a mini-midway, hay maze, petting zoo, face painters, pumpkin decorating, and more! Festivities begin at 6 p.m.

Our police department is once again hosting the TXFallenPD 5K and Bike Race to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008, the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community, has contributed nearly $664,000 to the fund. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Doubletree Ranch Park. Registration is open for the 5K run and the police and civilian bike race. The event also features a Kid Ride with a Cop. You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, or by participating in the run or bike race. All proceeds from the event go directly to the Fallen Officer Fund, which provides monetary assistance to families of Texas officers killed in the line of duty. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

In partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, we host the Salute Our Veterans event to honor our local Veterans and offer them an opportunity for fellowship and camaraderie. Veterans and one guest can attend at no charge, as we seek community sponsorships to cover the cost of their attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veterans’ lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to select the amount of your donation: $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc. Typically, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas, attend and have their lunch paid for through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please submit your sponsorship by Oct. 23 either online at thehvba.com/veterans or by mail to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

Our Salute Our Veterans luncheon is also the forum Congressman Brandon Gill will use to recognize and award the Congressional Veteran Commendation to local veterans. The deadline to nominate a local veteran is Monday, Sept. 14. Nominated veterans must currently reside in the 26th District of Texas, have served the nation honorably during their military career, and have demonstrated dedication to their community as a civilian. To nominate a local veteran for the 2026 Congressional Veteran Commendation, the completed nomination form, along with additional information pertaining to the veteran’s service, should be sent to Congressman Gill’s Flower Mound office (600 Parker Square, Suite 205, Flower Mound, TX 75028) by Sept. 14. Details and the form can be found at gill.house.gov/services/congressional-veteran-commendation.

Our city is a wonderful place in which to live, and I am honored to serve as your Mayor. I hope to see you around town!