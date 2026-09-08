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Southern Denton County Business

Custom bakery and wine bar now open in Flower Mound

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Champagne and Cake is now open along FM 2499 in Flower Mound. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Flower Mound)

A custom bakery and wine bar is now serving its lineup of specialty wines and boutique cakes.

Champagne and Cake is now open in Flower Mound, and the bakery/wine bar combo is inviting the community to its grand opening celebration on Saturday.

It is located along FM 2499 near Churchill Drive.

In addition to wines and baked goods, Champagne and Cake will also serve charcuterie boards and offer cake-tasting experiences.

“We’re excited to celebrate all of life’s special occasions at our wine bar with our curated wine selection and dessert offerings,” said the business in a post to social media.

Champagne and Cake is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The bakery and wine lounge took over the space of a former wine lounge, Soupcon, which opened in January 2022.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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