Local leaders react to Trump assassination attempt at rally

Denton County and state of Texas officials reacted to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that occurred on Saturday afternoon. Butler County, PA District Attorney Richard Goldinger told reporter Meryl Kornfield that Trump was grazed by gunfire but is safe. An audience member was killed and the shooter is dead. Another person is in serious condition, the prosecutor said. The shooter has been identified as a 20-year-old male from the Butler County area.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said in a statement posted to social media. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The attack was the first attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads: “Let us unite in prayers tonight for President Trump and his family, the victim’s family, those who are injured and the eye-witness survivors of this political act of violence. The Secret Service agents who jumped to be human shields for President Trump are true heroes! May our prayers heal our land.”

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini: “No matter what your politics, this has no place in America. Please keep Trump and all involved in your prayers. A friend of a friend of my father’s was one of the individuals shot and listed as critical. This is the county that I was born and raised in.

Prayers for Trump and America…”

I’m urging every American to please pray for President Trump and his family. pic.twitter.com/EYCD3MPnWn — Senator Tan Parker (@TanParkerTX) July 13, 2024

Pray for President Trump and the safety of his family, pray for justice for whoever is responsible. Americans must stick together. Violence is not the way.#txlege — Rep. Ben Bumgarner (@Bumgarner4HD63) July 13, 2024

This is horrific & wrong & evil. Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured. Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now. #PrayingForTrump https://t.co/XnmEUTt7YI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2024

I am speechless. These people will be held accountable for their actions. America stands strong by President Trump. https://t.co/CZNgG3kjTG — Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) July 13, 2024

Had it been less than a half inch to the right, he would not have survived. Trump is truly blessed. pic.twitter.com/Ilr7J2o9q3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 14, 2024

I’d walk over broken glass to vote for this man pic.twitter.com/2SxkBW7aEs — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 13, 2024

So thankful that the Lord protected this man. Please pray for @realDonaldTrump and his family. pic.twitter.com/hnB5cjxu1x — Andy Hopper (@AndyHopperTX) July 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.