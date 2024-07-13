Monday, July 15, 2024
Legal Talk Texas: Pediatric Health Care

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
Attorney Virginia Hammerle

Twenty-five years ago, our son, Tom, died from a primitive neuroepithelial tumor. His diagnosis was one in a billion –the tumor was fast-growing, diffused, inoperable, and contained many different types of cancer.

Tom was 8 years old.

For the 11 months from diagnosis to death, Tom came into contact with numerous health care professionals. Here are a few of them.

Physicians – these held a medical degree with additional years of fellowship training in their area of specialty. All were board-certified. Most specialized in pediatric care. Some were professors at UT Southwestern. Tom’s physicians included a Neuro-Oncologist, Emergency Physician, Radiation Oncologist, Neurosurgeon, Neurologist, Ophthalmologist, Pulmonologist, and Anesthesiologist.

Nurses – these held a college or associate’s degree, with some holding master’s degrees. All had advanced training in pediatrics.

Therapists – these held a master’s degree or doctorate in their area of specialty. All had advanced training in pediatrics. Tom’s therapists included an occupational therapist, physical therapist, and child life specialist.

Technicians – these came in two types. The Certified Pediatric Technician had at least a high school diploma and had completed a specialized training program. The Professional Pediatric Technician held at least a college degree and completed specialized training. Most had advanced training in pediatric care.

Specialty Care – these held a master’s degree. Tom interacted with many specialists, including an orthotics specialist for his leg braces.

Counselors and Social Workers – these held a master’s degree. Some held a doctorate. All had pediatric training. Tom had an assigned hospital social worker, ready to assist with community services had we needed them. At the end, we worked with a hospice pediatric counselor.

Everyone knew that Tom’s life was measured in months. Yet his health care professionals looked for a cure while helping him live the best childhood possible. May we all be so fortunate when our time comes.

Attorney Virginia Hammerle is an attorney at Hammerle Finley Law Firm, a boutique law firm offering services in estate planning, probate, guardianship, business law, litigation, and real estate. Contact her at (972) 436-9300. This article does not constitute as legal advice.

(Sponsored content)

