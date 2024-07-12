Monday, July 15, 2024
A new high-efficiency AC system or water heater for your home with no repair, maintenance or service fees

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
41
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

It’s no secret that owning a high-efficiency air conditioning system or water heater can often be challenging. Homeowners often face unexpected repair bills, costly maintenance, and the hassle of scheduling service appointments. It can quickly become overwhelming for any homeowner.

The good news is that there is now an easy, affordable solution for homeowners looking to improve their experience on this front.

Meet the Force Home Services’ Premier Program

This program provides a new, high-efficiency system, either HVAC or water heater, installed in your home that is “worry-free” for the life of that system. Worry-free means you never pay for maintenance, repairs, emergency service, or consumables like filters. One low monthly payment covers all of this, and you are never out another penny.

From the moment you join the program, all aspects of maintaining your air conditioning system and water heater are handled by our team of professionals. You no longer need to worry about sudden repair costs, sourcing replacement parts, or keeping track of maintenance schedules. Everything is covered under one simple monthly payment, allowing you to enjoy a comfortable home without the typical stress and financial burden associated with these systems.

Benefits of the Premier Program

  • No Charge Annual Preventative Maintenance
  • No Charge Covered Repairs, Parts, and Air Filters
  • No Charge 24/7 Priority Scheduling
  • No Trip Charges, Diagnostic Fees, Overtime Fees, or Expensive Repairs

Homeowners often find themselves spending thousands on repairs and replacements for their home comfort systems. With Force Home Services’ Premier Program, you can experience:

  • Comfort in Every Season: Stay cool during hot days and warm on cold days with our advanced heating and cooling systems.
  • Reliable Hot and Cold Showers: Enjoy consistent hot and cold showers without worrying about system breakdowns.
  • Ownership Hassle-Free: You don’t need to own your systems to enjoy comfort at home. Our Premier Program offers a hassle-free solution.
  • Lifetime Peace of Mind: In the rare event that your heating, cooling, or plumbing system breaks and cannot be repaired, we’ll replace it at no charge.

An Affordable & Convenient Way to Manage Your Comfort Systems

Force Home Services’ Premier Program provides an effective and convenient way to manage your home comfort systems. For one low monthly payment, you can ensure your air conditioning system or water heater remains in excellent condition without worrying about repair, maintenance, or service fees.

For more details or to sign up, contact Force Home Services today and discover how easy, worry free, and affordable home comfort can be.

(Sponsored content)

Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.