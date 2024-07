The Flower Mound Police Department announced Friday that it is seeking applicants to be crossing guards for the 2024-25 school year.

“Crossing guards are essential to the safety of our Flower Mound students, and we need YOU!” the department said in a social media post.

FMPD crossing guards are paid $15 an hour, plus the possibility of earning incentive pay.

For more information, visit www.flowermound.gov/crossingguards or contact Barbara Hill at [email protected].