Flower Mound seeking nominations for Tree Recognition Program

The town of Flower Mound announced this week that it is currently accepting nominations for its 2024 Tree Recognition Program.

The program is designed to raise awareness about the importance of trees in the local community, promote proper tree care and good tree health, increase community involvement and pride in these natural resources, and recognize those who own and care for significant trees in Flower Mound, the town said in a news release. To qualify for the program, the tree must fall into one or more of the following categories:

Large: The tree should be large for its species. The three components that make up the size of the tree include the diameter of the trunk at 4.5 feet above ground level, the height of the tree, and the average spread of the canopy.

Historic: The tree is associated with a historic event, is located where a notable event occurred, has documented history in the community, or was considered a well-known landmark in the area prior to the incorporation of the Town.

Unique/rare: The tree is a nice specimen of a species that is unusual to the area.

If you think you have a tree on your property that fits one of these criteria, fill out a nomination form and return it to Flower Mound Environmental Services by the end of August. To learn more about the program and download a nomination form, visit www.flowermound.gov/treerecognition.