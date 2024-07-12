Senior Talk DFW — July 2024

It’s July! It’s hot! It’s time to travel!

At this point in my life I work like crazy in between trips! Some trips are for business with fun thrown in. Some are to visit family. Some are to experience new places near and far!

Or a combination of all the above. Trips for me this year are Raleigh and Outer Banks, NC with a friend of 50+ years, Oklahoma City (conference), Safety Harbor, FL (business planning 2025), and a fun location for Christmas. 2025 brings Hawaii and possibly an Alaskan cruise. Australia is still on my bucket list. We’ll see where that fits in. Where is a bucket list trip for you?

When planning travel there are so many things to consider. Start with what do you enjoy doing and seeing. Can you drive there? Will you fly? What about a train ride (Canadian Rockies rail tour capped off with any Alaskan Cruise – who wants to go)? How does a Danube river cruise sound? Or sitting on a balcony overlooking the beach? I’m discovering there are many travel and 50+ solo travel groups online with fabulous ideas. Dream a little.

Next think about your physical capabilities. How much hustle and bustle do you want? Will you need some assistance? Is it best to stay closer to home?

Always take extra precautions for safety and comfort.

1. Consult with your doctor before traveling whether traveling domestically or internationally. Always make sure you have enough of your regular medications for the length of your trip with a few days to spare.

2. Purchase travel insurance, especially international. It can cover medical emergencies, cancellations and more.

3. Packing tips – pack and then take out at least 1/3. Comfortable shoes are a must! Pack layers for different weather conditions.

4. Be aware of your surroundings. Keep your valuables, passport, and money secure in a money belt or neck pouch.

5. Stay hydrated! Drink water and then drink more.

6. Have a list of emergency contacts handy including local emergency numbers and the nearest embassy or consulate when traveling internationally.

7. Share your itinerary with a trusted family member or friend.

8. Don’t over-plan! Include regular rest breaks. You don’t want to need a vacation to recover from your vacation.

Most importantly, HAVE FUN!

To learn more about travel options; Resorts, Rambles and Roadtrips, come to Senior Talk DFW on July 18 from 10-1130 at North Central Texas College (NCTC), 1200 Parker Square, Flower Mound 75028. RSVP at www.SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

As always, you go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details!

Edwena Potter, Keller Williams Realty, Senior Talk DFW

(Sponsored content)