Annual 5K and 10K race returns to Lantana

Similar to the temperatures outside, the competition is heating up in Lantana with the community’s annual road race just around the corner.

The Run Lantana 5K and 10K races will be held Saturday at 8:20 a.m., and registration will remain open until Friday at 6 p.m.

It will start and end at Blanton Elementary School, located along Stacee Lane.

The course will meander throughout the shady trails of Lantana, giving the whole family a fun way to start their weekend.

According to the race’s registration page, participants can register the day of the event starting at 7:15 a.m. for an extra $10.

Runners will be chasing more than just a trophy at the finish line, with a cash prize ready for the top overall male and female runners, as well as the top overall male and female masters division finishers.

Last year, the overall winner took first place in 16:33.

The registration costs and any other donations will benefit UP Ministry, a 501c3 organization that aims to reach out and lift up local, at-risk kids while establishing longterm relationships and cultivating a mission-oriented community.

Participants can pick up their bib and shirt at the Lantana Visitor Center Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the event on race day.

With the races going on, there will be some road closures and traffic delays Saturday morning from 8-10 a.m.

Stacee Lane will be northbound only and the Lantana Trail entrance and exit in Barrington will be closed throughout the race, as well as some other crossing that will be used by runners, causing longer-than-normal waits.

For more information on the race, and course maps, visit the race website.