Lanes to be closed along I-35E in Lewisville for bridge deck pour

Crews will try again this weekend to pour the new bridge deck as part of the Main Street Bridge construction in Lewisville.

The concrete deck was supposed to be poured last weekend, but heavy rain earlier in the week prevented crews from being able to complete the work.

Another round of construction means another round of road closures.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all lanes of north and southbound I-35E will be closed between Valley Ridge Blvd. and Main Street/FM 1171 from 10 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

During the closure, diverted traffic going northbound will exit at Main Street/Fox Avenue and travel along the service road.

Southbound traffic will be diverted onto the service road at Valley Ridge Blvd.

The Main Street/FM 1171 Bridge will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

Signed detours will be in place, but drivers should expect delays throughout the area and plan extra travel time.

Lewisville PD said it will have officers in the area to assist with traffic control, as well.

The work is part of the ongoing $117 million improvement project along I-35E that is expected to be completed winter 2027.