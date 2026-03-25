Meet the Candidates: Flower Mound Town Council Place 5

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, Place 5 on Flower Mound Town Council is up for grabs with the departure of Mayor Pro-Tem Ann Martin, who is finishing out her final term allowed.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

The Cross Timbers Gazette will host a candidate forum for the town council candidates Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Flower Mound Town Hall.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i). Complete candidate profiles are available at crosstimbersgazette.com.

Town Council, Place 5 (3-year term)

Susan Cox, 56

City/Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the city/town or school district you wish to represent? 25 years

Current occupation: Business owner

Education: I graduated from Lufkin High School and proudly got a Master’s degree from the School of Hard Knocks. Years of running businesses, raising a family and leading leaders of many small and large companies have given me invaluable lessons you can’t find in a text book.

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I’ve proudly served as a Texas delegate, a volunteer at the polls and have block-walked for local candidates. I have sat on boards for nonprofit foundations such as my F4 foundation board. I do many things behind the scenes.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? My children are grown and think I would be a great addition to the council with my successful business background. Flower Mound is where I have raised my children and planted my roots more than 25 years ago. I strongly believe I can keep Flower Mound the best place to live and make it even better.

Mission statement: I will be a strong voice for our residents, advocating for a thriving local business community while ensuring responsible growth with fiscal stewardship at the core. I’ll build a future that balances opportunity with our community values.

Candidate website: https://www.susancoxtx.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/susancoxtx

Clare Harris, 60

City/Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the city/town or school district you wish to represent? Six years

Current occupation: Retired registered nurse

Education: My education includes a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Registered Nurse, licensed in TX, and Wound and Ostomy Nurse Certifications.

American Planning Association TX Chapter (APATX) Elected & Appointed Officials Workshop, APATX Ethics in AI & Urban Planning Seminar, APATX State Conference and Focus North Texas Planning Workshop. These workshops have deepened my understanding of zoning laws, development standards, legislative impacts and future planning challenges.

I am also a Certified Master Gardener.

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I have been involved in Flower Mound’s local government through boards and commissions that have prepared me to serve effectively on Town Council.

I currently serve as a Commissioner on Planning and Zoning and SMARTGrowth Commissions, working to uphold the Town’s high standards by making informed recommendations on new developments. I previously served on the Environmental Conservation Commission, advocating for preservation of open space and specimen trees, where possible.

I am a graduate of the Flower Mound Citizens Academy and served on the Blue Ribbon Bond Committee, helping gather public input, evaluate capital projects and present recommendations to Town Council for consideration.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I am motivated by my belief in Flower Mound. It is a truly special place and I am committed to continuing to serve the Town and its residents while helping keep Flower Mound a best place to live. I believe our Town Council should be non-partisan and focused on local issues and I strongly support preserving local decision-making. Local decisions should be made by the people who live here and are directly accountable to our residents.

My history of service on the Town’s Boards and Commissions, combined with my proven commitment to policies such as SMARTGrowth and the Master Plan, demonstrates a dedication to preserving our quality of life.

My track record of standing up for residents and supporting appropriate high-quality development shows that I am ready, willing and able to serve the residents of Flower Mound while maintaining fiscal responsibility, transparency and excellent services.

Mission statement: My priorities include supporting the Town’s Strategic Goals and Objectives; to strengthen the long term financial strategy, increase tree canopy and parkland, and provide effective and efficient emergency services to our residents. Honoring SMARTGrowth and the Master Plan, while promoting community-focused economic development and expanding facilities in far west Flower Mound. Preserving the Cross Timbers ecosystem, championing existing businesses and pursuing innovative traffic solutions.

Candidate website: https://clareharrisfortowncouncil.com/

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61581459185579

Ethan Mitchell, 36

City/Town of residence: Flower Mound

How long have you resided in the city/town or school district you wish to represent? Nearly six years

Current occupation: Data Analytics Manager

Education: I earned my BBA and MBA from the University of North Texas College of Business with a focus in Decision Sciences and Statistics. Raised by a single mother, I became the first in my family to attend college and put myself through school while working multiple jobs. I completed my undergraduate degree in three years and finished my MBA at 22 while working full time. I began volunteering at 13 as a junior volunteer in a hospital cafeteria, which shaped my lifelong commitment to service.

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: For the past five years, I have served Flower Mound families through the Flower Mound Youth Sports Association (FMYSA) in various roles, including coach, Age Group Director for 3U–5U and later as a member of the Board of Directors and Vice President of Recreational Baseball. In these roles, I have helped oversee youth programs, team structure and community engagement. I have worked directly with hundreds of kids and parents, organizing teams, mentoring players and creating structured environments where children learn discipline, confidence and teamwork. My service is hands-on, consistent and rooted in building strong families and a stronger community, while developing future leaders.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? I’m running because I care deeply about this community and the families who call it home. As a father, coach and volunteer, I’ve spent years working directly with families and understand our opportunities and challenges. I was raised by a single mother and learned early that nothing is given, everything is earned. That mindset shaped my education, my career and my commitment to service.

Over the past year, I’ve faced challenges while continuing to show up as a father, provider and community leader. I didn’t step back, I stepped up. That perspective matters, because leadership is defined by how you respond when things are difficult.

I bring a combination of real-world experience, data-driven thinking and hands-on community involvement. I will ask questions, push for transparency and make decisions based on what is right for families, not what is easiest politically.

Mission statement: Protect what makes Flower Mound special; strong families, safe neighborhoods and a community where children can thrive. I will lead with transparency, accountability and common sense, ensuring decisions are made openly and reflect the voices of residents. My focus is responsible growth, preserving parks and quality of life, public safety, enhancing trust through clear communication and consistent follow-through, and ensuring leadership reflects real family life and everyday experiences.

Candidate website: https://linktr.ee/thebananaman

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ethan.mitchell