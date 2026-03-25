Denton ISD voters to hear from Place 6 candidates at April forums

Two candidate forums have been scheduled for the Denton ISD Board of Trustees Place 6 race, where voters will choose between former Denton City Council member Vicki Byrd and Greg Petolick, a substitute teacher in Denton ISD and secretary of the Denton Public School Foundation.

The seat is open after current trustee Lori Tays, who is serving her first term, announced she will not seek reelection.

The first forum, hosted by the League of Women Voters, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. April 2 in the Denton ISD Board Room. A second forum, organized by the Denton Council of PTAs, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 15 at the Denton High School Fine Arts Center.

Election Day is May 2. Early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.