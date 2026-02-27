Local students build business skills while selling pizza slices

Two classes from Lewisville High School will soon find out which one created the best pizza combination in collaboration with a local pizzeria.

The classes, part of Lewisville High School’s INCubator program, came up with pizza ideas that will be sold at Motor City Pizza from Wednesday, March 4 thru March 15.

However, it wasn’t just a random creation. The classes had to take into account every aspect of what a pizzeria does when it pursues a new menu item.

“Each team has to create their own unique pizza, cost out every ounce of every ingredient, price it accordingly, market and sell it,” said Nicole Fransvoi, the INCubator teacher. “After the two-week sales contest, they will have to do the accounting, analyze all the numbers and determine their P&L.”

Greg Tierney, the owner of Motor City Pizza, was impressed by the students’ work and has enjoyed working with them throughout the process.

“It has been a lot of fun working with these young entrepreneurs in the menu development and costing out their products,” he said.

Students planned their recipes and put them to an initial test during a taste test field trip. It gave the students the opportunity to adjust their ideas.

“We are now in the sales and marketing phase,” said Tierney. “I have given them free rein to put sales material in and around the restaurant and to create social media posts designed to garner interest in their pizza.”

According to the business, the students have also started creating fun events at Motor City Pizza to bring attention to the competition and their products.

For example, a student-run car show is scheduled for March 8 and a pop-up event where the students will showcase and sell their own goods and merchandise is scheduled for March 12.

Tierney invited local food columnists and critics to judge the students’ pizza creations, as well as Lewisville ISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity for these students,” said Fransvoi. “The fact the kids are actually hands on, making this happen for real, is absolutely awesome.”

Motor City Pizza has been a staple in the southern Denton County community. Tierney’s business has hosted multiple editions of a charity pizza cook-off and was recently recognized as the “Best Pizza Company in the Southwest” by Pizza Today.