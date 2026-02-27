From the Firehouse – February 2026

By Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

As we turned the calendar from January to February, we were quickly reminded that even here in North Texas, winter weather can show up fast and pack a punch. I want to start by saying thank you to our residents for checking on neighbors, slowing down on icy roads, and giving first responders room to work. During the storm, our firefighters and paramedics responded to traffic accidents, medical calls, and various weather-related emergencies, so I’m equally thankful to our first responders who answered the call around the clock in tough conditions.

As Texans, we know winter doesn’t last long and spring weather will be here soon. February is a great time to start thinking ahead to spring storm season. North Texas is no stranger to severe thunderstorms, hail, flooding, and tornadoes. Know where you’ll take shelter if a warning is issued, especially at night. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including weather radios and phone notifications.

February is also American Heart Month, and heart safety is something we talk about often at the firehouse. Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in our country, and quick action truly saves lives. I also encourage everyone to learn CPR and find out where automated external defibrillators (AEDs) are located in your workplace, school, or church. Our firefighters and paramedics see firsthand how bystanders who act quickly can change the outcome before we ever arrive on scene.

On behalf of Denton County ESD, thank you for trusting us to serve you. We’re proud to be part of this community and honored to help keep our communities safe.

For the month of December, the Denton County Emergency Services District No.1 and 2 responded to 372 calls, with 64% being medical related and 36% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:25 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.